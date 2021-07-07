Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 38,603 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP remained flat at $$62.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 32,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,469. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25.

