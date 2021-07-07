Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,049 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

