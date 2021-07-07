Assetmark Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 118,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

