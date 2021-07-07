Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

AIZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.03. 2,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

