Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atom Investors LP lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 672,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

VRT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 33,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

