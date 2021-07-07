Atom Investors LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 119.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.