Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Score Media and Gaming accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,892,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SCR traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 18,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

