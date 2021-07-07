Atom Investors LP Sells 101,589 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,589 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.09% of MacroGenics worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Wedbush decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,426. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

