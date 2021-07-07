Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

