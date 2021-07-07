Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NYSE:ATC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 934,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

