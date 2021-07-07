Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.79

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.79 and last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 17644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.59.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.