ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.92

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.92 and last traded at C$35.87, with a volume of 6493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target (up from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

