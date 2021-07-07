Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

