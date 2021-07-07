Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Autohome worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

