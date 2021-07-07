Automata Network Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $81.40 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.