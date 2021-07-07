Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

AVLR stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 514,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,646. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,743. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

