Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.