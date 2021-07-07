Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.38

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 2975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.