Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $91,538.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.