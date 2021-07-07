AXPR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,757.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $3.51 million and $6,757.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.67 or 0.00921928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045725 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

