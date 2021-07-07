AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $8,873.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00932969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

