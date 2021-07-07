Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,946. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.