Baader Bank Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €92.06. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

