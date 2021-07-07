Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 305.80 ($4.00). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 829,713 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

