Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 274,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,616. The firm has a market cap of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $5,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.