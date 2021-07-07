Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.