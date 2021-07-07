Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528. Bank First has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $532.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 52.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

