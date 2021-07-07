Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,642 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.56% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMAC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

