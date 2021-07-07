Bank of Montreal Can Has $997,000 Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OSBC stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

