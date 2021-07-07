Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

