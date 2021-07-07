Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

IRBT opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

