Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,415 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

