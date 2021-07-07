Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.90

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$123.90 and traded as high as C$127.63. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$127.32, with a volume of 916,347 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.10.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

