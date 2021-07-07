Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Ubiquiti worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $305.76 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.85.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

