Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 213,008 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $34,706,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $11,200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,552,060. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

