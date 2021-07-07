Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OZK opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

