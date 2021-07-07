Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

