Barclays Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

Shares of LON FRES traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 823.80 ($10.76). The stock had a trading volume of 788,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,542. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 769.60 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.71. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

