Barclays Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $38.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

