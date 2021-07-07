Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,813 shares of company stock worth $2,402,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

