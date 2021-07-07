Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 258.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

