Barclays PLC Has $2.91 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZO stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.