Barclays PLC Sells 100,189 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 71.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.93. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

