Barclays PLC Sells 1,619,145 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,619,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SJI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

