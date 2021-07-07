Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

