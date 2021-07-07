Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$47.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.77.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

