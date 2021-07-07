Bayberry Capital Partners LP Has $39.91 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 12.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $39,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,749. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

