Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 197.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,245,095,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars.

