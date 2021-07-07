Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

