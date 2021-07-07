Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.41

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.59. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 61,359 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

